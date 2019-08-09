Man to go on trial accused of murdering 21-year-old woman Jodi Miller in Harehills

A man is due to go on trial on Monday accused of murder over the death of a 21-year-old woman in Leeds.

Karar Ali Karar is accused of murdering Jodi Miller in Harehills on February 25 this year.

Jodi Miller

Miss Miller was found with serious injuries at a house on Milan Road shortly after 7pm.



She was later pronounced dead in hospital.



Karar, 29, of Milan Road, was due attend court to enter a plea to the murder charge on June 21



The hearing could not go ahead as the defendant would not leave his cell at Armley jail.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, ordered that a trial begin on August 12.



The judge said Karar should be warned that if he failed to attend court the trial it will take place in his absence.

Monday's trial is listed before judge Rodney Jameson, QC, at 10.30am