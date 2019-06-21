Man to go on trial accused of murder in Harehills after refusing to leave his prison cell

Have your say

A man accused of murdering a 21-year old woman in Harehills has refused to leave his prison cell for a court plea hearing.

Karar Ali Karar was due to appear before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of Jodi Miller.

Miss Miller was found with serious head injuries at a house on Milan Road shortly after 7pm on February 25 this year.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Karar, 29, of Milan Road, was due attend court to enter a plea to the murder charge.

The hearing could not go ahead as the defendant would not leave his cell at Armley jail.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, ordered that a trial begin on August 12.

The judge said Karar should be warned that if he failed to attend court the trial it will take place in his absence.

A hearing will be held ahead of the trial to check on the progress of the case.