Man to face trial accused of Leeds city centre Dark Arches attack in which man was critically injured

A man is to go on trial accused of attacking a man who suffered critical injuries in an incident under the Dark Arches in Leeds city centre.

Christopher Subham pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Russell Atkinson when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today.

Crime scene under the Dark Arches in Leeds city centre after man was critically injured in alleged attack on August 12.

Subham faces the charge in relation to an incident on Swinegate on August 12 this year.

Police cordoned off several parts of the city centre after the incident near to Hot Stuff takeaway.

Subham, 38, of no fixed address, appeared in court via a video link from Armley jail for the brief hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and date of birth.

Prosecutor Giles Grant said 41-year-old Mr Atkinson had regained consciousness and was not longer in a critical condition.

Mr Grant said Mr Atkinson had no memory of the alleged attack.

Subham will go on trial on January 27 next year.

He was returned to custody after the hearing.