Man to appear in court over Leeds Post Office robbery

A 37-year-old man is to appear in court after an armed robbery at a Leeds Post Office.

Nasser Khan, 37, of Ewart Place, Bradford, has been charged with robbery and possession of firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to a robbery at Wellstone Rise Post Office, in Swinnow Lane.

The post office was targeted just before 9am on Tuesday, September 3.

No one was injured.

Mr Khan is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.