Man threatened estranged partner with knife in front of baby during disturbance at house in Leeds

Enoch Copeland threatened to kill the victim if she contacted the police after the incident at the property in Harehills.

Leeds Crown Court heard Copeland's partner went to her sister's home on Compton Terrace after a row with the defendant on June 19, 2019.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said Copeland went to the house later that day and knocked on the door.

Leeds Crown Court

The victim's sister answered the door holding her child.

Copeland said to her: "Put the baby down, put the baby down."

The woman backed away and sat on a sofa as Copeland produced a knife with an eight-inch pointed blade.

He went to the property and persuaded Copeland to leave with him.

As he left, Copeland said: "If you call the police I will come back and kill you."

Copeland was later arrested but refused to comment during an interview. He pleaded guilty to affray.

The court heard Copeland offered to plead guilty to the offence at an early stage but there had been a two-year delay in the case coming before the court due to the pandemic.

A probation service report stated that Copeland was not well enough to do unpaid work.

Judge Graham Reeds QC gave Copeland a 32-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He added: "You are ill and cannot do unpaid work.

"Exceptionally in your case, I am not going to add any punitive element."