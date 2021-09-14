Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Chinese takeaway in Knottingley

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in a Chinese takeaway.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 2:02 pm

It happened at about 9.50pm on Monday in High Street, Knottingley.

Police were called to reports of a fight inside the takeaway and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

High Street, Knottingley, where the attack took place (Photo: Google)

Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a section of High Street remains closed.

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09.

