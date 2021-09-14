Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Chinese takeaway in Knottingley
A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in a Chinese takeaway.
It happened at about 9.50pm on Monday in High Street, Knottingley.
Police were called to reports of a fight inside the takeaway and found a man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a section of High Street remains closed.
Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.