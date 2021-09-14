Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Chinese takeaway in Knottingley

It happened at about 9.50pm on Monday in High Street, Knottingley.

Police were called to reports of a fight inside the takeaway and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

High Street, Knottingley, where the attack took place (Photo: Google)

Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a section of High Street remains closed.

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09.