Man taken to hospital after being found with stab wound in Leeds
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after being found with a stab wound in Leeds.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 08:04 am
Police were called at 6.51pm on Wednesday (Oct 18)to Stanningley Road in Bramley, near to the junction with Houghley Lane, where a man had been found with a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injury, which was not considered life threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190532464 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."