Man stabbed wife 22 times with kitchen knife in front of children - Leeds Crown Court

Man stabbed wife 22 times with kitchen knife in front of children

Turkan Lowmani was jailed for 19 years
A man who repeatedly stabbed his wife following an argument has been jailed.

Turkan Lowmani was sentenced today (Monday) for the incident on 3 August last year, which occurred at the couple’s home in Idle Road, Bradford.

His victim suffered 22 stab wounds, all inflicted with a small kitchen knife, and required several operations.

Lowmani, 32, was charged with attempted murder and was found guilty last month following a trial at Bradford Crown Court. Today, he was jailed for 19 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, said:

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and Lowmani is fortunate that his partner survived what can only be described as a shockingly violent attack.

“The fact it took place in front of their children is even more shocking and I hope the victim and her children will find some comfort in the verdict of the court.

“I would also urge anyone who may find themselves in a volatile relationship to seek assistance from our District Safeguarding Units, so steps can be taken with partner agencies to prevent it escalating into more serious matters.”

