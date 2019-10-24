Man stabbed outside Sainsbury's in Hyde Park
A 21-year-old man needed stitches after he was stabbed in his side in Hyde Park.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.
The victim and his friends became involved in an altercation with the suspect outside the Sainsbury's Local in Royal Park Road in the early hours of Thursday, August 15.
The suspect was described as black, slim, and about 5ft 7ins tall.
He had dreadlocks down to his jawline and was wearing a blue matching tracksuit top and bottoms.
Police believe he may be called Malachi, or a similar name, and think he lives in the immediate area where the incident happened, having moved there from Chapeltown a few years ago.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that help to identify him is asked to contact DC 2955 Young at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190416262 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.