Man stabbed 'multiple times' in neck and back in Leeds says bouncer who helped treat victim

A bouncer who rushed to help treat a stabbing victim in Leeds in the early hours of Saturday morning has described the shocking incident as he saw it unfold.

The bridge on Bridge End and the road at the junction with Call Lane and Swinegate, opposite the end of Briggate, was closed this morning as police investigated a stabbing.

The scene of the stabbing in Leeds city centre. Photo: Dannii Seaton

The attack itself happened at about 4.45am but buses were being diverted around the cordon through the morning.

Two men have been arrested in the incident, which is the second stabbing in a week in the area.

A bouncer who was working on the door of The New Penny in Leeds when the incident happened told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the incident happened during a fight on the corner of the street.

He said: "There had been a fight on the corner of the Cosmopolitan Hotel at the lights between a group of 10 lads from Newcastle and four black lads, the lads from Newcastle are part of the group where one of their friends is the victim, one of the lads produced a bladed article and the Newcastle lads tried to run away and the lads followed.

"They caught them half way along Leeds Bridge and that is where the stabbing has taken place.

The scene of the stabbing in Leeds city centre. Photo: Dannii Seaton

-> Police cordon road near Stone Roses bar after stabbing in Leeds city centre

"As the suspects have run away I was on my door at the New Penny and saw the men running away with the blade on show.

"I immediately ran round and saw the victim had been stabbed multiple times to the neck and back and immediately dragged him around with his friends to the New Penny where I was working to treat the male and get them all to safety until the police and ambulance arrived.

"It was myself and an employee from queens court who were treating the victim until the ambulance arrived."

Concern for businesses

Speaking this morning after the second stabbing, Leeds University student, Imran Shirzad, who works at a local business, said: "It's not unusual to see police round here. It's mostly assault cases.

"When you see the police and something happens like this, you feel like this shouldn't happen here, but it is happening.

"I'm not really concerned about it for myself, but it is concerning for other people. I think people feel frightened and they might be scared to come here because this whole area is full of clubs, bars and food shops, and if it keeps happening it will affect businesses."