Man stabbed in Ackroyd Street in Morley
A man was stabbed in Morley this morning (Friday).
Police were called to Ackroyd Street at 9.42am after a man was found with stab wounds.
Read More
The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital
His condition is not considered life-threatening, according to a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Police are still at the scene as they continue their investigations.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe