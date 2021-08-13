Police were called to Ackroyd Street at 9.42am after a man was found with stab wounds.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital

Ackroyd Street, Morley (photo: Google).

His condition is not considered life-threatening, according to a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police are still at the scene as they continue their investigations.