Man stabbed in Ackroyd Street in Morley

A man was stabbed in Morley this morning (Friday).

By Joe Cooper
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:04 pm

Police were called to Ackroyd Street at 9.42am after a man was found with stab wounds.

Read More

Read More
RAF Typhoon fighter jet scrambled to Yorkshire skies to intercept plane and guid...

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ackroyd Street, Morley (photo: Google).

His condition is not considered life-threatening, according to a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police are still at the scene as they continue their investigations.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe