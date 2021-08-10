Mindaugas Gataulinas inflicted two knife wounds during the drunken brawl at the house in Cross Green.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened after Gataulinas had spent the day celebrating his birthday on April 13, 2019.

Graham O'Sullivan, prosecuting, said the defendant and the victim were both HGV drivers and been out with a group of friends enjoying the birthday celebrations at a restaurant in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "It is clear that in addition to eating together they had been drinking substantial amounts."

The party continued back at Gataulinas' home on Copperfield Grove into the early hours of the morning.

The defendant and his wife went to bed but the others continued drinking downstairs in the house.

The prosecutor said: "In the early hours of the morning, the victim became aware of the defendant shouting at him.

"He recalled that the shouting was about the defendant's partner.

"What the complainant says it that he remembers the defendant having a knife with him and threatening to kill him and he remembers there being several stabbing motions."

The victim suffered a stab wound to his chest and another wound to his knee before leaving the property.

He was later taken to hospital by a relative to have the wounds stitched.

Gataulinas, 40, was arrested and interviewed.

He accepted that the dispute with his friend was in relation to his wife.

The defendant admitted that the argument turned violent and he picked up a knife before stabbing the victim twice.

Gataulinas pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Imran Khan, mitigating, said: "This is a unique and unusual case."

Describing the incident, Mr Khan said: "It was the defendant's birthday.

"His friends had attended and towards the early hours of the morning, having gone to bed with his wife, he was asked to come downstairs because others were still present enjoying the party.

"Having made his way downstairs, all were playing cards.

"He realised that the complainant was no longer there.

"He had been missing for a short while. The defendant went to look for him, thinking he may have passed out in the bathroom.

"Having checked the bathroom he entered the bedroom and saw him in bed with his wife."

Mr Khan said his client accepted picking up a knife during the struggle and inflicting "superficial injuries".

The barrister said Gataulinas then threw him out of the property, bolted the door, and did not continue with the violence despite the victim causing damage to his car outside.

Gataulinas was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £500 compensation to the victim.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "You are normally a hardworking man doing your best to support your family.

"I regard your risk of reoffending as being relatively low,