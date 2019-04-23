Man stabbed at property in Beeston, Leeds

A man was stabbed at a property in Cardinal Crescent in Beeston, Leeds.

At about 5.30am on Monday, April 22 police were called to the incident.

The 32-year-old man who had been stabbed was taken to hospital.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

He is continuing to receive treatment.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 28-year was arrested on suspicion of assault and was later released under investigation.

Cardinal Crescent was closed for a short time on Monday, April 22.

Police guarded the property on the street.

Our reporter was at the scene and spoke to several residents in the street.

One man was asked by police whether he had seen or heard any fighting in the street around 5am. He said police arrived around 9am.

Another woman said she heard there had been a fight and that a knife may have been involved - this has now been confirmed by the police.

