Man stabbed after masked burglars armed with guns and knives target Leeds home

Police received a call at t 12.23am this morning (January 4) reporting that four masked men, armed with guns and knives, had broken into an address on Sirocco Avenue at Allerton Bywater and threatened the occupants and demanded money.

A man in his twenties had received a stab wound to the leg.

Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and search the area for the suspects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sirocco Avenue at Allerton Bywater. PIC: Google

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220003587 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

****************