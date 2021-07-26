Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack, which happened in Mardale Crescent at about 8.30pm on Sunday (July 25).

The 25-year-old victim was approached by a group of men who drove by him in a VW Tiguan car while he was riding an electric mountain bike.

A group of men then got out of the car and attacked him with a "bladed weapon", according to police.

Mardale Crescent (photo: Google).

One of the men then rode off on the electric mountain bike while the others left in the car, heading down Foundry Mill Street.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect who escaped on the electric mountain bike was described as a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with a vertical white stripe, black socks and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes of Leeds District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into what has clearly been a serious offence and local neighbourhood policing officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

“Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13210375916.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.policeuk/10livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”