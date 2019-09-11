Man seriously injured in Leeds city centre attack after row in Greek Street bar

A man was left seriously injured during an attack in Leeds city centre following a row in a Greek Street bar.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked at the junction of East Parade and South Parade at about 10.30pm on Saturday, September 7.

Police have released these CCTV images of suspects they want to identify after a city centre assault. Photos provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Police said it happened after an earlier dispute in Manahatta bar.

The man, from Huddersfield, received serious head injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is still receiving treatment.

Officers have now released CCTV images of three men they want to identify.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this assault that has left the victim with serious injuries and continuing to receive hospital treatment.

“We need to identify and trace the men shown in the CCTV images. We would like to hear from anyone who recognises them or who witnessed any part of the incident, either the dispute in Manhatta bar or the assault at the junction of East Parade and South Parade.

“We would also appeal directly to the men themselves to come forward and speak to us about the events of that night.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190459824.

