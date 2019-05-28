Man seriously injured after stabbing in Harehills

Have your say

A man in his 40s is seriously injured in hospital after a stabbing in Harehills.

Police were called to Nowell Lane, just off Harehills Lane, at 4pm on Tuesday.

-> Thieves blow up Leeds post office - one week after manager is robbed at gunpoint

A 45-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of affray, but enquiries are ongoing, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Part of Harehills Lane is still cordoned off as detectives continue their examination of the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.