Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Leeds

A man has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Leeds.

The crash happened on Sunday, April 21 at about 9.45pm on Roseville Road between the junctions of Bayswater Road and Gledhow Terrace.

A 31-year-old pedestrian was hit by a black Renault Clio.

The car had been travelling from the Bayswater Road junction in the direction of Gledhow Terrace.

The man suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190205254.

