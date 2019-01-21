Man seriously injured after attack outside Norman Bar on Call Lane, Leeds

Have your say

A man has been left with serious head injuries after being assaulted while on a night out in Leeds.

The 32-year-old fell to the ground and struck his head after being attacked outside Norman Bar on Call Lane on Saturday night.

Norman Bar

He suffered serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 12.30am in the early hours of Sunday police were called to an incident outside Norman Bar, in Call Lane, where a 32-year-old man had been seriously injured after reportedly being assaulted and falling to the ground hitting his head.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries and underwent emergency treatment. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released under investigation.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting crime reference 13190034487."