Man sentenced for importing horrifying child-like sex doll from China

A man had avoided jail after police discovered a sex doll made to look like a child at his home.

Graeme Seward was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday for importing the disturbing doll, which when seized was confirmed by paediatric doctors to have he same dimensions as a child.

The three-foot plastic mannequin was seized by UK Border Force authorities upon its arrival at East Midlands Airport, before being traced back to Seward.

The 62-year-old from Sutton-in-Craven, near Skipton, initially told police he had believed the doll to be of an adult when he bought it online.

However, enquiries found the listing for the doll had clearly shown the dimensions, its child-like face and height of just 110cm.

North Yorkshire Police have released pictures of the doll's face, but are not releasing full pictures due to their disturbing nature.

The doll was seized by the UK Border Force at East Midlands airport after it was imported from China

Following his arrest, officers also discovered Sewad had 22 prohibited cartoon images of children engaged in sexual acts, and a search of his computer found he had accessed text-based stories about children subjected to sexual abuse within an hour of ordering the doll.

Seward, of Park Avenue, was jailed for 10 years, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and issued with a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and six-month alcohol treatment programme.

The Court also issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting and allowing police to monitor his internet use.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Lowes, of North Yorkshire Police’s Online Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The manufacture of child-like sex dolls is very disturbing and the underlying motives for acquiring one are a great cause for concern.

“It’s not widely known that it is illegal to import the dolls in the UK and we urge anyone who has any knowledge about their use, to contact their local police.”