Man seen making threats with knife in Leeds city centre

A knife-wielding man has been arrested after he was seen making threats in Leeds city centre

Police were called to the Kirkgate area of the city at 1.06pm on Friday after reports that security guards had detained a man with a knife who had been making threats.

When officers arrived they arrested a man on suspicion of assault, theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

Video posted online shows a man being restrained in the NCP car park in New York Street.

The man is in custody and enquiries are ongoing.