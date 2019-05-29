Man's shock after bag of cannabis found next to child's play swing

A bag of cannabis was left next to the swings on a children's playground in Leeds.

A resident described his disgust at finding the Class B substance in the playground at Rodley Park in West Leeds on Tuesday.

Rodley Park and playground

The man, who did not want to be named, said he ended up flushing the drugs down the loo.

He said: "I was just cutting across the park on the outside of the play area.

"I found it on the grass directly behind the swings on Tuesday morning. I thought about giving it to the police but thought it easier to flush it down the toilet."

Possession of cannabis or any Class B drug is an offence punishable by up to five years in prison.

A recent Freedom of Information request sent to West Yorkshire Police revealed there were 2,893 recorded offences of possession of the drug in the region during 2018.