Man's jaw broken in attack outside Leeds bar: CCTV images released

DETECTIVES investigating a serious unprovoked assault outside a Leeds city centre bar have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to.

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries including a broken jaw and cracked tooth when he was attacked outside a bar on The Calls.

It happened at around 3am on October 6, but police only released details today (Dec 17).

Anyone who recognises the two men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180498815.