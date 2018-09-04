Man's body found in Sheffield city centre canal

A police probe is under way following the discovery of a body in the water at Victoria Quays in Sheffield this afternoon.

The body of the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found off Wharf Street at 12.20pm.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, which is cordoned off.

The age of the man is not yet known and police have not released any details of the person other than to confirm that a man's body was pulled from the water.

-> Dad crashed car and left injured son in wreck on Yorkshire road