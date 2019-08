Have your say

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an attack in Leeds City Square this morning.

Police were called at 10.30am to reports of an incident in the square.

A scene was set up and a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 13190416671.