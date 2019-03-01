Man pronounced dead at scene of Ferriby Towers fall in Leeds

Have your say

A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of a fall from a Leeds tower block.

Police were called at 10.30am to Ferriby Towers off Beckett Street in Lincoln Green LS9.

A large police cordon was put in place and a forensics investigation tent was put up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman has now confirmed that the man died at the scene.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

He said: "At 10:30am today police were called to a report of a man having fallen from height at Ferriby Towers, Lincoln Green, Leeds.

"Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at scene.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.