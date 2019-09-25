Man police want to speak to about Hartlepool murder may be in Leeds

A man police want to speak to in connection with the murder of a Hartlepool dad may be in Leeds.

Detectives investigating the murder of 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain on Saturday September 14 have released an image of a man they want to identify.

A man police would like to speak to in connection with a murder in Hartlepool.

-> Owner of burgled Bramley cafe 'gobsmacked' by support from local community

Mr Hussain was discovered in a house Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.

West Yorkshire Police believe the man Cleveland Police want to speak to may be in the Leeds area.

Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death and inquiries are ongoing.

-> Police and fire service called after two youths get stuck on roof 'trying to take selfie'

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said:

“We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us.

"We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder. Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.

"I would also appeal for people living in and around the Charterhouse Street area of Hartlepool who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Hussain’s death to get in touch.

"Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police.”

-> Leeds High schoolers using electronics for six hours a day while some ‘lack confidence’, says report

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, reference number SE19159141, or anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-org.ukor by phoning 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online -https://mipp.police.uk/operation/17HQ020119H34-PO1