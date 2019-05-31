Man pleads guilty to unlawful obstruction after Leeds Train Station lockdown

Have your say

A man has pleaded guilty to unlawful obstruction after the chaos at Leeds Train Station on Thursday.

Peter Myers, also known as Peter Michael Donoghue, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

In full, he pleaded guilty to 'Obstructing an engine or carriage by using the railway by an unlawful act / wilful omission / neglect'.

There was huge disruption at the station as lines closed for four hours, with services severely disrupted for most of the day.

The 'trespass incident', which began just after 7am, shut the entire station.

British Transport Police said that at 7.03am officers were called to Leeds Station following 'concerns for a person in a precarious position'.

The incident was resolved at 9.48am, with BTP saying the man had been 'safely removed from harms way'.

Mr Myers, 36, of no fixed abode, will appear at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Friday June 21.

He has been remanded in police custody.

Mr Myers had initially been detained under the Mental Health Act.