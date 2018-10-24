Man on trial accused of murdering partner at Leeds home admits he 'must have' killed her

A MAN accused of murdering his long-term partner at their home in Leeds told a court that he “must have” carried out the killing.

Peter Stalgis told jurors he would never have “knowingly” hurt Angela Conoby when he gave evidence at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Angela Conoby's body was found at her Leeds home

-> 'I killed the love of my life', Leeds murder accused's tragic letter to family

Stalgis, 60, is on trial at Leeds Crown Court where he is accused of murdering Ms Conoby at their home on Berkeley Mount, Harehills, in May this year.

The prosecution claims Stalgis carried out a violent knife attack after he had failed to deal with financial problems that left the couple on the verge of being evicted. A police officer forced open the door on May 20 this year and discovered Angela’s decomposing body in the same room where Stalgis was sitting on a sofa in the dark.

Stalgis pleaded not guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.

The jury has been told that the defendant claimed he had no recollection of carrying out the killing.

I know I must have done it

During cross-examination, prosecutor Jonathan Sharp asked Stalgis: “I am failing to understand how it was that you came to kill, and when it was that you came to kill Angela, having been through all the evidence. Can you assist us any further?”

Stalgis replied: “I am sorry I can’t remember when I did it. I can’t remember whatsoever.

“I know I must have done it because all the evidence points in my direction. But I can’t remember doing it.”

Mr Sharp continued: “You intended at that moment to cause serious bodily harm or intended to kill her.”

Stalgis replied: “Not knowingly. I would never hurt Angela in any way, not knowingly.”

The trial continues.