Man missing from Leeds hospital found safe and well

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man who went missing from a hospital in Leeds while in need of medical attention has been found safe and well.

Reece Booth, 20, was reported missing from Leeds General Infirmary at 2.48am on Friday after attending with high blood sugar linked to diabetes.

He left before receiving treatment and medical staff had concerned for his health.

Police described him as white, 5ft 10ins tall, and slim, with ginger hair.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white t-shirt with a Pringle logo, beige jumper, grey hoodie and black raincoat.

He is known to frequent the city centre and has links to the Beeston and Woodhouse areas.