Man left with serious head injuries after being hit with metal bracket during Ilkley burglary

The incident occurred in Brook Street at around 8pm on Monday, November 29.

A suspect entered a residential property.

A 71-year-old man was inside the property at the time.

He was assaulted by the suspect with what police believe to be to be a metal bracket.

The victim suffered serious head injuries as a result of the attack.

He remains in hospital at this time.

The suspect has been described as a white male, slim build, approximately 6ft, with mousey brown hair.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of Bradford CID said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and have deployed enhanced NPT patrols in the area to reassure residents and the local communities whilst our enquiries continue.