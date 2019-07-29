Man left with serious facial injuries after robbery in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A man was left with serious facial injuries after a robbery in Leeds city centre.

It happened at 2.30am on Saturday, June 22 as the 25-year-old was walking on Boar Lane.

He was approached by another man who kicked and punched him, leaving him with serious injuries to his face.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim's phone, watch, ring and a small quantity of cash.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190316254.

