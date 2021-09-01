Man left with fractured skull and bleed on the brain after attack outside Verve bar in Merrion Street

A man was left with a fractured skull after he was attacked outside a bar in Leeds city centre.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:46 pm
It happened at about 4.18am on Saturday, August 21 outside the Verve bar in Merrion Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement.

He sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Detectives have released images of a suspect they want to identify after a man was attacked outside Verve in Merrion Street.

He spent a number of days in hospital.

He is still continuing to recover from his injuries.

Detectives have now released images of a suspect they want to identify.

Anyone who recognises the suspect is asked to contact DC 3539 Whitaker at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210423453 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.