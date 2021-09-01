It happened at about 4.18am on Saturday, August 21 outside the Verve bar in Merrion Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement.

He sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Detectives have released images of a suspect they want to identify after a man was attacked outside Verve in Merrion Street.

He spent a number of days in hospital.

He is still continuing to recover from his injuries.

