Rupon Hussain, 24, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, crashed his car at the junction of Easy Road and the A63 in East End Park Leeds, on November 5, 2020.

Mr Hussain was driving a Volkswagen Polo car and had four passengers in his car.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he was seen driving between 60 to 70 mph on a 40 mph road shortly before the crash occurred

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving in Leeds after a judge said his "stupidity" could only warrant a custodial sentence. Pictured: Leeds Crown Court.

Harry Crowson, prosecuting, said that witnesses also saw him break sharply to avoid hitting another vehicle in the moments leading to the collision.

As Hussain crashed, he sped across the junction and hit the front of the victim's car.

The victim was checked by paramedics and had no injuries but his car was damaged.

Hussain was knocked unconscious in the crash and paramedics at the time were concerned he had broken his pelvis.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

A Probation Service officer told the court that she had spoken to Hussain and recommended unpaid work and rehabilitation activity.

She said that he lives with his parents and four younger siblings and has started a new job as an accountant.

The officer told the court that Hussain regretted the crash.

She said: "He cannot remember what happened, just waking up in the ambulance.

"He understands the repercussions of his actions on the victims."

Catherine Duffy, defending, said the defendant was knocked unconscious during the incident and now suffers psychologically

She said he is scared to get into a car and has panic attacks, adding that at the time he was going through an acrimonious separation.

Ms Duffy said: "He acknowledges his behaviour was senseless and stupid.

"He takes full responsibility and would like to apologise.

"He knows that his actions put lives at risk."

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar sentenced Hussain to eight months imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to take a driving test before he can drive again.

Jude Khokhar said: "You were carrying three other people in your car and your manner of driving even before you got to the traffic lights was that you were driving too fast.

"You were driving a 60 or 70 mph.

"You had to break harshly to avoid hitting a vehicle.

"That did not deter you because immediately after, when the lights had just turned red you thought you would go through them so you did not have to wait.

"This sort of thing is predictable.

"Your vehicle ended up colliding with a barrier.

"The people in your car could have perished, you could have perished.

"It is all because of your stupidity.

"The fact of the matter is that no other sentence is justified. It is so serious."