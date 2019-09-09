Man killed in Wakefield named as three men charged with his murder

A man who was killed in Wakefield has been named as three men are charged with his murder.

42-year-old Jonathan Dews, from Batley, was killed in a fire on Brighton Street in Wakefield in Friday, September 6.

The scene on Brighton Street.

His body was found by emergency services at 6am after they were called to reports of a fire.

Detectives have now charged three men with murder.

Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, Jordan Metcalfe, 24, of Fairland Avenue in Pontefract and Nathan Redmond, 21, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, have been charged with murder.

They will appear at Leeds Magistrates court on Monday, September 9.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Officers have asked anyone with information, in particular those who were in the area and heard any disturbance or saw any suspicious behaviour, to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Plumson.