James Sykes lashed out at the female officer while he was handcuffed during the incident in Morley.

Leeds Crown Court heard Sykes was the subject of a suspended prison sentence at the time of the incident.

Probation officers became concerned for his welfare and contacted the police.

The officers went to his home on Weavers Close on March 31 this year.

The defendant began screaming and told his mother not to let the officers inside.

Officers were allowed inside and Sykes ran down the stairs at them armed with a snooker cue.

Back-up units were called for as Sykes barricaded himself into the living room.

The 36-year-old defendant was eventually detained and handcuffed.

As he was being led to a police van outside he dropped to his knees and kicked out towards the officer.

One blow struck her in the face and her body-worn camera was also knocked off during the struggle.

The officer later described how she felt a 'clicking' in her jaw and feared it had been broken.

She went to hospital with severe bruising but there were no fractures to the jaw.

Sykes caused damage to his cell and a CCTV camera while being held in custody.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence order.

The officer provided a victim statement to the court describing how she had suffered from nightmares after the attack and was fearful of leaving her home.

Robert Stevenson, mitigating, said Sykes had significant mental health issues and has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

He said: "This was a man who was not well at the time and not receiving the treatment and assistance that perhaps could have been afforded to him."

Sykes was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was told he must complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Recorder Margia Mostafa said: "He needs to understand that if he behaves in this way again he will go to prison."