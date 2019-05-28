Man jailed for stabbing man and woman while on release from Prison for shooting nightclub doorman

Have your say

A former convict has been jailed for stabbing a man and woman in Yorkshire while on release from prison for shooting a nightclub doorman.

Wayne McNally, 34, was released from prison in 2018 after serving part of a 13-year sentence for shooting a bouncer who refused him entry into a club.

Dublin-born McNally fled Ireland following his release.

While on release, McNally stabbed a man and woman at a house in Camberley Mount, Bradford.

Both suffered serious injuries and the man's injuries were thought to be life-threatening at the time.

He was arrested at Manchester Airport in December.

Following his arrest, he was charged with further offences and remanded in custody.

McNally, 34, was given a life sentence at Bradford Crown Court today on Tuesday, May 28 after he was found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and a further count of assault following a recent trial.

His Honour Judge Neil Davey QC ordered McNally to serve a minimum of ten years before he can be considered for release.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Tom Levitt, of Bradford District CID, said: “McNally inflicted serious injuries on his victims and then attempted to return to Ireland to try and evade capture.

“I would like to thank them for assisting our investigation and hope today’s outcome will give them some closure.

“He is clearly a very dangerous man and the public should feel safer with him being back behind bars.”

