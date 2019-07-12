Man jailed for historic child sex crimes at Leeds Crown Court

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for historic child sex crimes at Leeds Crown Court.

James Lorenzo Navarro King, 43, of Invicta Court, York, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court Friday, June 7.

He was convicted of five counts of rape, two counts of gross indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 and two counts of indecent assault.

The crimes happened between October 1999 and October 2000.

-> CCTV released of suspects after man run over with his own van in Middleton

He was sentenced to 13 years followed by one year on licence on Monday, July 9 at the same court.

King was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

-> Wheelchair-bound Leeds pensioner forced to watch as burglar walked into his home