Wayne Hobson told police officers who arrested him that he wished he had used the weapon to stab the victim.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hobson has now breached the restraining order banning him from contacting the woman on six occasions.

He targeted her home on Sissons Terrace, Middleton, on October 1 this year, just a day after being released from prison for previous breaches of the order.

Leeds Crown Court

Eleanor Durdy, prosecuting, said the defendant went to her home and sat in the garden.

The victim told Hobson to leave and called the police.

He left the area before police officers arrived but returned again four days later.

Ms Durdy said the victim received a phone call to say that Hobson was walking towards her home.

She was at home with her son at the time.

Her son went outside and told Hobson to go away.

The woman then went and spoke to Hobson and an argument broke out.

She called the police when she returned home and Hobson was arrested nearby.

He had a large kitchen knife in the pocket of his hoodie.

The defendant told the officers: "I wish I had stuck it through the b****."

Hobson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of a restraining order and one of possessing a knife in public.

He appeared in court via a prison video link and did not have any legal representation.

He said he did not wish to say anything about the offence when asked by judge Robin Mairs.