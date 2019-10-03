Man jailed after two vehicle crash outside Cosmopolitan Hotel Leeds

Have your say

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after two vehicles smashed through railings near Call Lane on a busy Saturday night.

Diners and pedestrians in the city centre had a lucky escape after the incident involving a car and an Uber on Saturday September 28.

A crack was left in a window of the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Both vehicles hit the railings at the bottom of Lower Briggate at the same time, around 8pm.

The railings and an advertising sign were completely destroyed, with a window on the corner of the Cosmopolitan also cracked.

The driver of the car, Leon Randall, was arrested after the crash.

Randall, 33, of Wilson Road in Wyke, Bradford, was charged with dangerous driving and no insurance.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, Randall was jailed for 26 weeks for dangerous driving.

He was also handed a driving ban until he passes an extended test.

The offence of driving with no insurance was withdrawn.