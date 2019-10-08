Man jailed for 10 years for biting 'chunk' out of man's face in a takeaway

A man violently assaulted two 'innocent' people at a takeaway on Pasture Street, Grimsby (Photo: Google)

Jamie Furnell, of Hildyard Street in Grimsby, was arrested on the evening of Friday, June 21 at the takeaway on Pasture Street in Grimsby.

Furnell violently assaulted two 'innocent' people in the takeaway, causing serious injuries to a man and a woman.

-> Police confirm that human remains are missing woman Susan HowellsThe man suffered a bite wound to his face which removed a large chunk of his skin, leaving him scarred for life.

The woman was head-butted in the assault and says her confidence has suffered since the attack.

Furnell was charged with a Section 18 Assault to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and two counts of Section 47 Assault to cause actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was also charged with making threats to kill, criminal damage and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker.

Furnell was sentenced to 10 years in prison yesterday for the 'appaling' assaults.

Speaking after the sentencing, Humberside Police Detective Seargant Tom Kelly said: "These appalling unprovoked assaults were inflicted upon two innocent people just going about their own business.

-> Suspects jumped out car and followed 25-year-old man before assaulting him“Furnell’s victims suffered some very serious injuries. A man suffered from a bite wound to his face which removed a large chunk of his skin, leaving him scarred for life and worried about going out for fear of people staring at him.

"He is also having to undergo further treatment for his injury.

“The woman victim was head-butted in the assault and says it the assault has changed her. She was confident, bubbly and outgoing before this horrendous attack.

"It is awful now that this man has taken her confidence away and she has said the memories of that night will stay with her for the rest of her life.

"Not only have both victims suffered physical injuries, but long lasting psychological damage as well.

"The officers weren't physically injured however in all cases like this we do not accept or tolerate verbal or physical attacks on any of our officers during the course of their duties.

"Their primary focus overall is to keep people safe, and not expect to be treated in this way.

"This investigation was conducted by officers in Grimsby CID and was very much a team effort, working hard with determination to secure this conviction for the victims in this case.

“I want to thank all the officers involved in this for their continued hard work. The sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending by this individual.