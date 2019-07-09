Man in 'serious' condition after Wakefield stabbing

A man who was stabbed near Wakefield city centre suffered serious injuries, police have said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Lower York Street.

The area was taped off.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance at 6.31pm yesterday, Monday July 9.

On arrival officers found a seriously injured male who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A man aged 19 and a female age 17 have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Gaynor Hancock of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a serious incident at a busy time of the day in the centre of Wakefield.

"Our enquiries into what happened are ongoing and I would like to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting log 1569 of Monday.

“Information can also be passed to the force online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”