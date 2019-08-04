Man in serious condition after shotgun is fired into back of car in Bradford

A man took himself to hospital after shots were fired into the back of a car on the Holme Wood estate in Bradford.

Four men in a light coloured Citroen Picasso are believed to have approached a silver Mercedes on Broadstone Way before smashing the windscreen and firing a shotgun into the back.

Broadstone Way, Holme Wood (Photo: Google).

It happened at 11.50pm on Saturday.

Both cars then left the scene.

The Picasso was found empty and on fire on Eversley Drive a short time later.

A 26-year-old man took himself to hospital with shotgun wounds to his arm and face at 1am on Sunday morning.

His condition is serious but not life-threatening and police officers are speaking with him as part of their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, leading the investigation, said: “We know that this was an isolated and targeted attack, by individuals who were likely known to the victim.

“Irrespective of the circumstances, the impact that such an incident can have on the local community is clear. We are therefore providing a neighbourhood policing presence in the area, offering increased reassurance for residents.

“We will never accept this type of behaviour on our streets and will do everything in our power to place the full weight of justice upon those responsible.

“If you witnessed this or have any information that could assist in identifying the men in the vehicle or the weapon that has been used, we would like to hear from you immediately.

“Quoting reference 2402 of 3rd August, you can use the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“Likewise, you can use the live-chat system available via the Force website.”