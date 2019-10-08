Man in Leeds hospital after being stabbed near Meanwood allotments

A man is in Leeds hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called shortly after 3.30am this morning to reports of a a 29-year-old man having attended Leeds General Infirmary with stab wounds.

The police scene in Meanwood.

His injuries were found to be not life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment, police said.

The man reported being the victim of a street robbery on Woodhouse Ridge, off Meanwood Road, sometime between 2.30am and 3.30am.

A scene has been cordoned off between Ridge Grove and Boothroyd Drive to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

The police scene in Meanwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190515765 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.