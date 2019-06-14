Man in court over attempted rape in Holbeck

Have your say

A man is due to appear in court today charged with two attacks on women in Leeds.

Donald Michael Sheridan, aged 55, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday in connection with two incidents in Holbeck on Sunday, June 2.

He has been charged with attempted rape and robbery in relation to an incident near to Kenneth Street, Holbeck.

He has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Shafton Lane, Holbeck.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.