Man in court over £3 million Humber port drugs find

A man has appeared in court today charged with drug offences after 35 kilos of cocaine were found hidden in a lorry he was driving.

Hendrik Van der Genugten was stopped by Border Force officers as he arrived at Humberside Sea Terminal, having travelled from the Hook of Holland on Thursday.

A search of the lorry revealed 35 kilo blocks of the class A drug concealed in the rear doors.

If cut and sold in the UK, the drugs would likely have had a potential street value of approximately £3 million.

Van der Genugten, 40, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators and charged with importing and conspiring to supply cocaine.

He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court this morning.

He has been remanded in custody until June 7, when he will appear at Leeds Crown Court.

Greg McKenna, NCA regional head of investigations, said: “This joint investigation with our Border Force colleagues has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine which would have made its way to towns and cities across the UK.

“Intercepting these drugs directly impacts the organised crime groups behind the importations - costing them money, disrupting their activities and damaging their reputation at the same time.

“We know there are links between drug supply and violent crime and this seizure demonstrates the NCA’s role in helping to prevent that."