Man hit with rucksack and kicked in Leeds Railway Station attack

A man was attacked with a rucksack in an assault at Leeds Train Station.

British Transport Police have issued CCTV of a man they'd like to speak to following the attack earlier this month.

It happened on July 3 at 9.42am when the victim, a man in his 40s, was kicked.

The attacker also hit him with a rucksack and out into a headlock, suffering minor scratches to his face and arms.

Police said a window in the station was also damaged during the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900057383.