Man hit by police car after chase outside Xscape in Castleford

A man who fled a BMW after being chased by police has been struck by a marked police car.

He was hit at 1.20am on Colorado Way in Castleford, outside the Xscape leisure complex.

He was driving a BMW which was being followed by police and failed to stop for officers before it collided with a raised roundabout. The driver then fled on foot and was struck by the police vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"A collision occurred shortly after 1.20am this morning on Colorado Way, Castleford. A BMW car, which was being followed by a marked police vehicle after failing to stop, was in collision with a raised roundabout. The driver of the BMW left the vehicle on foot and was involved in a further collision with the marked police car. He has been taken to hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not believed to be life threatening. A closure is currently in place as enquiries continue at the scene. A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Police have closed Colorado Way from the Leeds Road roundabout, next to Asda, to the McDonald's roundabout while investigations continue at the scene.

Drivers visiting Xscape and the Junction 32 shopping centre have been warned to expect delays and disruption in the area.

More to follow.