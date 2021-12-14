Man exposed himself and headbutted police officer as he was arrested for assaulting his mum

David Bailey pulled his trousers and underwear down and exposed himself when a police officer went to arrest him at his home in Havercroft, near Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 27-year-old was already the subject of a community order from last year for an offence of exposure.

Andrew Semple, prosecuting, said Bailey's mother called the police at around 7am on July 25 this year because of his aggressive behaviour towards her at their home on East Street.

Leeds Crown Court

With Bailey already under the care of mental health services, his mother tried to call the crisis team but was unable to get through, so out of desperation, phoned 999.

Two officers attended, one of which was female. He was already known to police and has a mark against his name to prevent lone female officers dealing with him.

When the officers went into his room, he was laid on his bed when he began taking his jogging bottoms and underwear down while staring at the female officer.

A male officer was called to the property and they arrested Bailey. He headbutted one of them to the face as he was being detained.

He also said he had wanted the female officer to touch him.

Bailey refused to comment when interviewed at the police station and was held on remand.

He later also purposely exposed himself to a prison officer while in custody.

Bailey pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and two of exposure.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister, Ismael Uddin, after Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said he would not be jailing Bailey in order for him to receive the necessary treatment.

Judge Stubbs said: "A lot of people who deal with you are concerned about your behaviour.

"If you keep misbehaving you will get locked up for longer and longer.

"You know your behaviour is unacceptable and you have got to stop."

Bailey was given an 18-month community order, with a mental health treatment requirement and an electronic monitoring tag for six months.