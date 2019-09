Have your say

A man is appearing in court today charged over a burglary at an elderly man’s home in Leeds.

Tomas Mizikar, aged 24, of Bayswater Mount, Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

He is charged with a burglary at the 88-year-old’s address in Harehills on August 27th.

He is also charged with two counts of theft from businesses in Briggate and Dock Street in Leeds on June 7 and May 17 this year.